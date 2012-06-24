BAGHDAD, June 24 An Iraqi regulatory body has
ordered the closure of 44 media outlets in the country including
the BBC and Voice of America in a dispute over broadcast
licences, sources with knowledge of the order said on Sunday,
but no action has yet been taken.
Other organisations targeted for shutdown include
privately-owned local TV channels Sharqiya and Baghdadia as well
as U.S.-financed Radio Sawa.
A senior source at the Communications and Media Commission
(CMC), the body responsible for the order, said the move had
nothing to do with the way the outlets had reported on sectarian
conflict in the country, as some reports have suggested.
"The CMC sent such a letter warning them that they're going
to shut down their services because they didn't pay (their
license fees)," a senior source at the CMC told Reuters.
The regulator had passed its order to the Baghdad operations
command, the source added, referring to the local law
enforcement forces who would carry out the closures.
"This is totally wrong and unwise as it comes at a time when
the country is plunged into political uncertainty," Ziyad
al-Ajili, head of the Journalistic Freedoms Observatory, said.
"What we are confident of is that the decision was not
political, but its negative implications will definitely have
political implications on the government and harm the reputation
of Iraq as a free country," he added.
The BBC said it was negotiating the renewal of its license
with the Iraqi authorities.
"The delay is due to technicalities," it said in a
statement. "The BBC's journalists in Baghdad are not currently
experiencing any issues reporting from the country, and it is
important that the BBC and other international news
organisations are able to operate freely and bring independent
and impartial news to audiences in Iraq and the wider region."
Some of the outlets on the list no longer operate bureaux in
Iraq.
Iraq's main political factions have been locked in a crisis
since December, with opponents of Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki
accusing the Shi'ite leader of trying to consolidate power at
their expense.
Maliki is trying to fend off attempts by Sunni, Kurd and
some Shi'ite rivals to organise a vote of no-confidence against
him.
