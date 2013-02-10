(Recasts with U.S. statement)
UNITED NATIONS Feb 9 The U.N. secretary-general
and the U.S. government condemned a deadly attack on an Iranian
dissident camp in the Iraqi capital early on Saturday and urged
Iraqi authorities to carry out a full investigation.
"(Ban Ki-moon) strongly condemns the mortar attack today on
Camp Liberty, the temporary transit facility near Baghdad for
former residents of Camp Ashraf," the secretary-general's press
office said in a statement.
At least five people were killed and more than 25 wounded in
the rocket attack, police sources said.
"The Secretary-General calls on the Government of Iraq,
which is responsible for the safety and security of residents of
both Camp Liberty and Camp Ashraf, to promptly and fully
investigate the incident and bring perpetrators to justice," it
said.
The U.S. State Department condemned "in the strongest terms
the vicious and senseless terrorist attack."
"We understand the Government of Iraq has undertaken to
promptly investigate the attack," State Department spokeswoman
Victoria Nuland said in a statement. "We call on it to earnestly
and fully carry out that investigation and to take all
appropriate measures to enhance the security of the camp
consistent with its commitment and obligation to the safety and
security of the camp's residents.
"The terrorists responsible for this attack must be brought
to justice," the U.S. statement added.
The Iranian dissident group Mujahadin-e-Khalq, or MEK, said
six people including a woman died after its camp was hit by
mortars and missiles, while the U.N. mission in Iraq said it was
aware of a number of deaths.
The MEK calls for the overthrow of Iran's clerical leaders
and fought alongside the forces of former Iraqi Sunni dictator
Saddam Hussein in the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s.
It is now seeking to recast itself as an Iranian opposition
force but is no longer welcome in Iraq under the Shi'ite
Muslim-led government that came to power after U.S.-led forces
invaded and toppled Saddam in 2003.
The MEK has long criticized Ban's envoy in Iraq, Martin
Kobler, accusing him of playing down problems with the group's
facilities at its new temporary location at Camp Liberty. The
United Nations has dismissed the criticism.
The statement said Ban "reiterates the United Nations'
strong commitment to continue its longstanding efforts to
facilitate a peaceful and durable solution for the residents of
both Camp Liberty and Camp Ashraf."
In April 2011, 34 people were killed at Camp Ashraf, located
in Diyala province, after Iraqi security forces moved against
them, according to a U.N. investigation.
