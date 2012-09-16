BRIEF-A-Gas Americas says LDC exited its investment to KKR
* A-Gas Americas says LDC has exited its investment in A-Gas to KKR; transaction value undisclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 The last major group of Mujahadin-e-Khalq (MEK) residents left Camp Ashraf in Iraq, the U.S. State Department said on Sunday, in a step that could speed the Iranian dissident group's removal from a U.S. list of foreign terrorist organizations.
A convoy of about 680 residents left former Camp Ashraf and arrived at Camp Hurriya on Sunday, representing the last major relocation of the residents and "marks a significant milestone in efforts to achieve a sustainable humanitarian solution to this issue," State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said in a release.
DETROIT/WASHINGTON, June 5 The Trump administration will unveil revised self-driving guidelines within the next few months, the head of the U.S. Transportation Department said on Monday, responding to automakers' calls for regulations that will sanction their costly efforts to put autonomous vehicles on the road.