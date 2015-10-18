BAGHDAD Oct 18 Iraqi authorities have called
for the arrest of Trade Minister Mohammed Abdul Kareem and his
brother following a corruption investigation, judicial spokesman
Abdul-Sattar al-Birqdar said on Sunday.
Two officials at the trade ministry's legal section said the
minister faced charges related to accepting bribes, receiving
illegal benefits, and misusing his position.
A year in office, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has taken
steps aimed at overhauling a political system which doles out
positions along ethnic and sectarian lines, creating powerful
patronage networks.
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Michael Georgy and Mark
Potter)