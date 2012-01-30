BAGHDAD Jan 30 Iraq has delayed its 4th energy bidding round to May 30-31, when 12 new gas and oil exploration blocks will be auctioned to international energy firms, a senior oil official said on Monday.

The auction has been delayed several times and had been scheduled for April 11-12.

"The oil ministry has decided to delay the 4th bidding round until May 30-31 to give more time for the interested companies to study the new amended contract," said Abdul-Mahdy al-Ameedi, director of the oil ministry contracts and licensing directorate. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Jim Loney)