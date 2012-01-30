BAGHDAD Jan 30 Iraq has delayed its 4th
energy bidding round to May 30-31, when 12 new gas and oil
exploration blocks will be auctioned to international energy
firms, a senior oil official said on Monday.
The auction has been delayed several times and had been
scheduled for April 11-12.
"The oil ministry has decided to delay the 4th bidding round
until May 30-31 to give more time for the interested companies
to study the new amended contract," said Abdul-Mahdy al-Ameedi,
director of the oil ministry contracts and licensing
directorate.
