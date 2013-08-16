BAGHDAD Aug 16 Iraq has selected five
additional international oil companies to bid for the
development of its Nassiriya oil field and the construction of a
new 300,000 barrels per day refinery, the oil ministry said on
Friday.
The project is part of plans to expand the country's
downstream operations. In March, seven companies were selected
to bid in an auction planned to be held in December this year.
.
The companies added to the list are France's Maurel et Prom
, Russia's Rosneft, Essar UAE India, South
Korea's GS Engineering & Construction Corp. and
India's ONGC Bangalore, the statement said.
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing
by Anthony Barker)