* Police defuse bombs at Iraq Bai Hassan oilfield
* Production, exports not affected
By Mustafa Mahmoud
KIRKUK, Iraq, June 10 Iraqi police defused bombs
planted at two oil wells near the northern city of Kirkuk on
Monday, according to security and oil sources, who said exports
to the Ceyhan port in Turkey were not affected.
The bombs were discovered near two wells producing crude
from the Bai Hassan oilfield, which is currently pumping around
150,000 barrels per day (bpd), officials at state-run North Oil
Company (NOC) said.
"Guards at Bai Hassan oilfield noticed a strange device with
electrical wires near one oil well. Police explosives experts
were called and discovered that two more bombs were placed
beside another well," an oil police official said.
No group has claimed responsibility, but several armed
factions are active in Kirkuk, and Sunni Islamist insurgents
linked to al Qaeda often attack security forces and energy
installations in an attempt to undermine the Arab Shi'ite-led
government.
Militants have recently stepped up attacks against oil
export pipelines in the north, a sign of the challenges Iraq
faces to protect its energy infrastructure as it rebuilds an
industry battered by years of war and sanctions.
Crude oil flows from the OPEC member to Turkey on the
Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline were interrupted in May due to repeated
attacks and Iraq recently foiled an al Qaeda plot to bomb a key
Baghdad oil facility.
Violence has spiked since the start of the year as al
Qaeda's local wing, the Islamic State of Iraq, and other Sunni
Islamist insurgents stepped up attacks to try to stoke a wide
scale sectarian conflict.
The bulk of Iraq's oil is exported from the southern
terminals of Basra, but just below 400,000 bpd - a quarter of
all exports - is pumped through the Kirkuk pipeline to Ceyhan
port in Turkey.
(Writing by Ahmed Rasheed; editing by Patrick Markey and James
Jukwey)