BAGHDAD Dec 13 Three bombs hit an oil pipeline that transports crude from Iraq's southern oilfields to storage tanks around the oil hub of Basra on Tuesday, an oil police source said.

"The explosions happened in succession and caused an enormous fire," said the source who was at the blast scene.

"We cannot go near the explosion site because the fire is still raging ... we fear the fire might extend to other nearby oil pipelines."

An oil official in Basra confirmed the explosion was caused by a bomb attack.