MOSCOW, June 17 BP chief executive Bob
Dudley said on Tuesday the oil company's operations in Iraq were
so far unaffected by violence in the country.
"We are just very vigilant in Iraq. Non-essential production
people have left but operations continue," he told reporters on
the sidelines of an energy conference in Moscow.
Last week, militants from the Islamic State in Iraq and the
Levant (ISIL) overran the northern city of Mosul and have since
pressed south towards Baghdad in an onslaught against the
Shi'ite-led government.
Dudley said BP's assets were a "long way from the troubles"
in the south of the country, near Basra.
Along with the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC),
BP operates under a technical service contract with Iraq's
state-owned South Oil Company to boost production from the
Rumaila oilfield.
Under the contract, BP and its partners aim to increase
plateau production to 2.85 million barrels per day at Rumaila in
the second half of the next decade.
Almost all Western oil majors work with Baghdad on joint
projects including Exxon Mobil, BP, Royal Dutch Shell
, ENI, Russia's Gazprom Neft, Lukoil
and Chinese firms.
Asked if he was concerned about the Iraqi government's
control over the country, Dudley said: "The people we are
dealing with appear to be very much in control of the oil
communications that we have."
Vagit Alekperov, chief executive of Lukoil which operates
the West Qurna-2 oil field, told reporters on Monday his company
had boosted security at the field but that the company did not
feel that the project was under threat at the moment.
(reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, additional reporting by
Olesya Astakhova; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by
Elizabeth Piper)