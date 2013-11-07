ARBIL, Iraq Nov 7 Iraq's Kurdistan region
reiterated its objection to a deal between BP and the
central government to develop the northern Kirkuk oilfield, a
day after the local governor, a Kurd, voiced full support for
the British company's plans.
Kirkuk lies on the disputed boundary between the autonomous
Kurdish region and the rest of Iraq, and is at the heart of a
dispute between Baghdad and the region over territory and
resources.
The Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) difference with
the Kirkuk governor's stance on the BP deal also points to
tensions within the autonomous region over how to manage
resources.
Baghdad signed a contract in early September for BP to
revive the giant oilfield, allowing the company to negotiate
access to significant reserves in the north in return for
helping to arrest a huge decline in output.
At that time, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)
rejected the deal.
On Wednesday, BP chief executive Bob Dudley and Iraqi Oil
Minister Abdul Kareem Luaibi travelled to Kirkuk and met the
city's governor, who voiced his "complete support".
But a spokesman for Kurdistan's Ministry of Natural
Resources (MNR) said on Thursday it continued to oppose the deal
and would neither facilitate nor assist any work or security for
BP until the KRG was engaged as an equal partner.
"The KRG has to date not been consulted on this matter and
we regard the agreement that BP has allegedly signed with the
federal government as unconstitutional, and therefore not
legally defensible," the spokesman said.
The governor of Kirkuk, Najimeldin Kareem, is a senior
member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), which rules in
partnership with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) -- seen as
the main driver behind the region's oil policy.
"The fact that Najimeldin has seen BP and welcomed them to
Kirkuk, and MNR has issued a statement saying they were not
informed is a clear indication of a rift opening between the
Kurdish political parties," said Shwan Zulal, head of the
London-based Carduchi Consulting.