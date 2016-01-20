BASRA, Iraq Jan 20 Iraq has proposed that China
National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) continue to ramp up production
from the Halfaya oilfield on condition that the company accept
deferred payments for its investment, an oil official said on
Wednesday.
CNPC can proceed with plans to double output at Halfaya to
400,000 barrels per day, from 200,000 bpd now, if it agrees to
be reimbursed when the additional oil is actually produced,
Adnan Noshi, head of state-run Maysan Oil Co, told Reuters.
The Iraqi company oversees oilfields in the namesake
province, south of Baghdad.
Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer, wants foreign oil
companies to cut spending as the nation seeks to narrow a budget
gap caused by lower crude prices, Oil Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi
said on Tuesday.
Service agreements with foreign oil companies are straining
Iraq's budget as the government pays them a fixed fee for
increasing production at ageing fields when its own revenue is
dropping with falling oil prices. Iraq also pays the cost of
infrastructure investment by the companies.
Iraq generates 95 percent of its public budget from oil
sales. It has service agreements with companies including CNPC,
BP, Shell, Eni, Exxon Mobil and
Lukoil, which get paid for the extra barrels of crude
produced at fields awarded to them through a bidding process.
Noshi denied Iraqi media reports that Halfaya may close
because crude extraction costs there are becoming uneconomical
at current oil prices below $30 a barrel. He said the cost of
extraction at Halfaya is $15 per barrel.
