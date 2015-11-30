(Adds details, context)
BAGHDAD Nov 30 Iraq's Kurdistan Regional
Government (KRG) authorized the release of payments to oil
exporting companies for November in line with payments made in
the past two months, an official close to the minister of
natural resources said on Monday.
"The KRG continues to adhere to its payment policy to allow
for the exporting companies to cover their ongoing costs and
maintain production," the official said in an emailed statement.
"The amounts of monthly payments will improve when export
increases and or the oil prices recover from their present
level."
The official did not specify an amount for the payments.
Kurdistan said in September it had allocated $75 million of
revenue from its independent crude sales to oil exporting
companies that had gone unpaid for months.
The figure represents a fraction of what international oil
firms in the autonomous region say they are owed, but some
investors have said the promise of regular payments has
reassured them at a time when weak crude prices are putting
additional pressure on companies' balance sheets.
Genel Energy said last month it was owed $409
million as of Sept. 30 for oil exported from its fields in
Kurdistan.
By the end of the second quarter of this year, DNO
said the KRG owed it a sum approaching $1 billion and Gulf
Keystone Petroleum $238 million for oil sales and other
costs, though small payments have been made since then.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Writing by Stephen Kalin;
Editing by David Holmes and David Evans)