* Iraq seeks to stem losses from falling oil prices
* Calls on firms to reduce development costs
* Baghdad seeks amended contracts to "share risk"
* Says companies should maintain output despite changes
By Ahmed Rasheed
BAGHDAD, March 12 Oil companies have proposed
millions of dollars of cuts in development spending in Iraq, a
senior oil ministry official said, after Baghdad told them low
oil prices and its fight against Islamic State had made payments
difficult.
In a series of letters sent to companies such as Royal Dutch
Shell, BP and Exxon Mobil since January,
seen by Reuters, the oil ministry set out the need for change in
response to "the rapid drastic decrease in crude oil prices".
The slump in crude prices to below $60 a barrel from $115 in
June has slashed government revenues in Iraq, OPEC's second
biggest exporter, just as it faces economic crisis triggered by
Islamic State's seizure of north and western provinces and
surging expenditure to fund a military counter-offensive.
In view of the fact that a significant proportion of
development costs are passed on to Iraq, the oil ministry called
on firms to revise their oilfield development plans by
considering postponing new projects and delaying already
committed projects as long as no additional costs were incurred.
They should cut development budgets "by a certain
percentage" and request subcontractors to reduce costs in order
to match "the new oil prices world," the ministry said.
Those cuts should be made against a backdrop of maintaining
or even increasing current oil production levels, the February
letter added, requesting a response by the end of that month.
Most companies have replied, a senior oil ministry official
said, with the largest offered cut in spending coming from
Shell, which proposed slashing investment spending this year by
more than a third to $1.5 billion from $2.4 billion.
BP proposed a cut to $3.25 billion from $3.50 billion,
Lukoil to $2.1 billion from $2.3 billion, while Exxon Mobil said
it planned to maintain development spending at $1.8 billion and
Eni had yet to reply, he said.
"No direct meetings have been held with any of the foreign
companies. We are now only testing waters with them via
correspondence," said the official, who declined to be named
because of the confidential nature of the correspondence.
A BP spokesman said the company held regular, confidential
discussions with Baghdad about the development of the Rumaila
field, which was operating normally.
A spokesman for Lukoil said the firm had received a letter
from Iraq asking to postpone all new developments or reduce
works in 2015, adding: "We are studying it." The West Qurna
project was developing on schedule and unchanged so far.
Exxon, the lead contractor to rehabilitate West Qurna,
declined to comment. Chief Executive Officer Rex Tillerson said
last week it was talking with Baghdad on restructuring oil
agreements to help the government meet its near term cash needs.
Eni and Shell were not immediately available for
comment.
SHARING RISKS
International firms operate in Iraq's southern oilfields
under service contracts, currently based on a fixed dollar fee
for additional volumes produced - a formula which has seen
Baghdad's bills ballooning just as its oil revenues collapse.
"The oil ministry has irreversibly taken the decision to
amend its service contracts with foreign firms, due to the cash
crisis brought by oil prices drop," the ministry official said.
"We have to acknowledge that current contracts were hastily
drafted and short-sighted in failing to take into consideration
the impact of a potential oil price crash."
A letter sent to oil firms last month asked them to propose
amendments to their contracts "based on the linkage between oil
prices and cost recovery and due remuneration as a sliding
scale", so that both sides "take the risk and enjoy the reward".
The proposed amendment did not mean Baghdad was planning a
formal move to production sharing contracts, but finding a
middle ground between that and the current arrangements.
"We should fix these flaws to save our economy from
collapsing," the official said.
A source at one of the oil majors said such discussions were
not unusual: "For the past five years we had cost inflation in
the industry as oil prices rose. Now we have cost deflation as
prices fall. We renegotiate contracts with service and
engineering companies all over the world to achieve lower costs
without impacting production."
Oil Minister Adel Abdel Mehdi said 10 days ago that Iraq was
renegotiating the contracts with a view to restoring Iraq's
state share to around 20 to 25 percent, after it was reduced in
recent amendments to around 5 percent.
He said that under current contract terms, Iraq's payments
due to international companies in 2015 would reach $18 billion.
It has already accumulated debts from last year and 2013.
The government says it has started work on issuing a Treasury
bond, and may resort to seeking forward payment for exports to
address its growing debts to the firms, Finance Minister
Hoshiyar Zebari said.
For now, sources say, Iraq is not providing the service
companies with the repayment volumes they are due and is instead
sometimes assigning more cargoes to companies who purchase its
crude for cash under term contracts in monthly export schedules.
