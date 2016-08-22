BAGHDAD Aug 22 Iraq wants to review contracts
with oil companies to cut the fees that the firms receive when
crude prices are low, the OPEC nation's new oil minister said,
standing by a demand made by his predecessor.
Oil Minister Jabar Ali Al-Luaibi conveyed his position at a
meeting on Monday in Baghdad with BP's head in Iraq,
Michael Townshend, the ministry said in a statement.
The minister also discussed increasing oil and gas output
from BP's giant Rumaila field in southern Iraq.
Iraq was in talks with foreign oil companies to link the
fees they charge for developing their fields to oil prices and
have them share the burden when markets go down, former oil
minister Adel Abdul Mahdi told Reuters in January.
Iraq generates 95 percent of its public budget from oil
sales. It has service agreements with companies including CNPC
, BP, Shell, Eni, Exxon Mobil
and Lukoil, which get paid for the extra
barrels produced at fields awarded to them through a bidding
process.
Current service agreements with oil companies are straining
Iraq's budget as the government pays them a fixed fee for
increasing production at ageing fields. Its own revenue dropped
as oil prices have more than halved compared to 2014.
