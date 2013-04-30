* Shipments rise to 2.6 mln bpd from 2.4 mln bpd in March
* Exports keep global markets well supplied despite Iran
sanctions
* Shell's Majnoon to resume operations May 1 with output of
100,000 bpd
SEOUL, April 30 Iraq's oil exports rose in April
to 2.6 million barrels per day (bpd), the country's oil minister
said on Tuesday, helping to keep global markets well supplied as
shipments from regional rival Iran are crimped by tightening
Western sanctions.
Rising exports may help Iraq cement its position as OPEC's
second-largest producer, even though creaking infrastructure and
civil unrest hampering work at some of its top fields have kept
the country short of a 2013 target of 2.9 million bpd.
Kirkuk is the key field holding back Iraq from boosting
exports. Part of the so-called disputed territories claimed by
both the Arab-led central government and the autonomous
Kurdistan region in the north, it sits on 8.5 billion barrels of
crude reserves.
"It is a pity as 250,000 bpd of supply from Kurdish fields
has been suspended," Oil Minister Abdul Kareem Luaibi told
reporters in the South Korean capital.
"If the supply from the northern region is resumed, on which
we continue to have discussions, we think our export target of
2.9 million bpd will be reached."
Iraq's total oil production was 3.1 million bpd in April,
Luaibi said, adding that the country was sticking with its 2013
export target, and targets 3.4 million bpd next year.
Iraq's oil exports were 2.417 million bpd in the previous
month.
RISING EXPORTS
Rising exports have also kept a lid on oil prices, despite
the fall in Iran's sales. Tough Western sanctions on Tehran over
its controversial nuclear programme have increased the
difficulty of paying for and shipping the oil, cutting exports
by more than half last year.
After stagnating for decades due to wars and sanctions,
Iraq's oil output and exports have began to rise in earnest
since 2010, after Baghdad secured service pacts with firms such
as BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Eni and Exxon
Mobil.
Shell will resume operations at the Majnoon oilfield as
planned on May 1, with an initial production of 100,000 bpd,
Luaibi said. The minister said he expected output from the
Majnoon field to reach 175,000 bpd soon.
Luaibi, in Seoul to strengthen ties between the two nations,
said Iraq was exporting 200,000 bpd of crude to South Korean
refiners in 2013 under term contracts, but gave no details.
Asian refiners are scouring for alternative supplies as they
continue to reduce dependence on Iranian oil to ensure they
qualify for a six-monthly exemption from U.S. sanctions, or risk
getting cut off from the U.S. financial system.
South Korea cut Iranian crude imports by 36 percent to
153,000 bpd in 2012.
Ali Nazar, a senior official at state-run Iraqi oil
marketing company SOMO who accompanied Luaibi, said South Korean
refiners were asking for an increase in term supplies of Iraqi
oil over last year's figure, and also wanted more for next year,
but declined to give any specific figure.