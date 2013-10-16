DAEGU, South Korea Oct 16 Iraq is currently
producing 3.3 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude and is
aiming to ramp up output to 3.5 million bpd by year-end, deputy
prime minister for energy Hussain Al-Shahristani said on
Wednesday.
Of the total production, Iraq is exporting 2.5 million bpd
of crude, of which 60 percent goes to Asia, he said.
The country expects to start its fourth crude export
terminal by the end of the first quarter next year, with total
export capacity likely to reach 4 million bpd, the minister
said.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho and Florence Tan; Editing by Manash
Goswami and Tom Hogue)