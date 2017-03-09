BAGHDAD, March 9 Iraq's daily oil exports stood at 3.269 million barrels per day in February and 3.320 million bpd in January, the oil ministry said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The volumes announced cover all exports made by state-run oil marketer SOMO from the southern ports on the Gulf and from the Turkish terminal of Ceyhan on the Mediterranean, it said. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli. Editing by Jane Merriman)