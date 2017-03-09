Iran to hold tender for Azadegan field "within days"- NIOC chief
May 28 A tender to develop Iran's Azadegan oil field will be held before next Friday, National Iranian Oil Company Managing Director Ali Kardor told state-run Press TV on Sunday.
BAGHDAD, March 9 Iraq's daily oil exports stood at 3.269 million barrels per day in February and 3.320 million bpd in January, the oil ministry said in an emailed statement on Thursday.
The volumes announced cover all exports made by state-run oil marketer SOMO from the southern ports on the Gulf and from the Turkish terminal of Ceyhan on the Mediterranean, it said. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli. Editing by Jane Merriman)
WASHINGTON, May 27 U.S. President Donald Trump has told "confidants," including the head of the Environmental Protection Agency Scott Pruitt, that he plans to leave a landmark international agreement on climate change, Axios news outlet reported on Saturday, citing three sources with direct knowledge.