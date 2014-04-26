* Deputy PM for Energy says must secure northern pipeline
* Exports averaged 2.39 mln bpd in March
* 2014 target is 3.4 mln bpd
By Ahmed Rasheed
BAGHDAD, April 26 Iraq has exported an average
of 2.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil so far in April,
more than in March, but still well short of its 2014 target, due
in part to repeated sabotage of a northern pipeline.
Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Hussain al-Shahristani said
on Saturday exports could have reached 3.2 million bpd without
the damage, and if Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region had pumped
its share of oil.
Iraq set an export target of 3.4 million bpd for 2014,
including 400,000 bpd from Kurdistan, which has not exported any
oil via state infrastructure for more than one year, due to a
row with Baghdad over resource rights and revenue sharing.
Exports hit a record high of 2.8 million bpd in February,
but fell back to 2.39 million bpd in March after insurgents blew
up a northern pipeline running from the Kirkuk oilfields to a
port in Turkey.
"The halting of Kirkuk exports is an obstacle that prevents
us from increasing our exports," Shahristani said at an energy
conference in Baghdad. "It should be a priority for our security
forces to secure the pipelines".
Shahristani said the damaged pipeline, which runs to Ceyhan
in Turkey, could be fixed in a matter of days, but there was no
point in doing so unless security forces could protect it from
further attacks.
The Iraqi army has been bogged down in fighting in the
western province of Anbar since early this year, when Sunni
tribal and insurgent groups including the Islamic State in Iraq
and the Levant (ISIL) overran two cities.
"I realise that our forces are facing attacks in the western
part of the country and along the borders with Syria ... but
it's also urgent to boost production and exports to provide
required revenues to build the country and purchase arms for the
security forces," Shahristani said.
Shahristani said oil exports averaged 2.4 million bpd in the
first quarter of 2014, with the bulk produced in the country's
relatively peaceful south and shipped abroad from there.
Asked about negotiations with the Kurds over oil,
Shahristani said they were as yet inconclusive, reiterating
Baghdad's position that all the crude in Iraq should be marketed
centrally.
(Writing by Isabel Coles; Editing by Erica Billingham and Mark
Potter)