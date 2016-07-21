* Exports rise from southern and northern ports so far in
July
* Southern pipeline leak has only limited exports impact -
source
* Iraq in 2015 provided OPEC's biggest rise in supply
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, July 21 Iraq's oil exports are set to
rise in July, according to loading data and an industry source,
putting supply growth from OPEC's second-largest producer back
on track after after two months of declines.
growth has slowed this year due to maintenance and technical
problems, and Iraqi officials say seasonally higher domestic use
has curbed volumes available for export.
Exports from southern Iraq in the first 21 days of July have
averaged 3.28 million barrels per day (bpd), according to
loading data tracked by Reuters and an industry source. That
would be up from 3.18 million bpd in June.
The increase comes despite a pipeline leak that shipping and
trade sources said prompted a brief suspension of loadings at
two of the southern terminals. The Iraqi oil ministry said on
July 11 the leak was repaired.
"I think they had only a small dip in exports," said another
industry source, who added cargoes were facing loading delays of
about 12 days in the south. "They have an incentive to try to
catch up on the delays."
The south pumps most of Iraq's oil. Iraq also exports
smaller amounts of crude from the north by pipeline to Turkey.
Northern shipments of crude from fields in the
semi-autonomous Kurdistan region have risen to 550,000 bpd so
far in July, according to loading data, from 514,000 bpd in
June.
The shipments were running at 600,000 bpd at the start of
the year but have slowed due to pipeline sabotage and a decision
by the central government in Baghdad to suspend pumping Kirkuk
crude into the line.
Iraq last year boosted production by more than 500,000 bpd,
despite spending cuts by companies working at the southern
fields and conflict with Islamic State militants. Iraqi
officials say they expect slower growth in 2016.
This year, Iran has provided the biggest rise in supply from
the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries as it
recovers from Western sanctions.
(Editing by William Hardy)