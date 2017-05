BAGHDAD Oct 1 Iraq exported 935,270 barrels of oil in September via pipeline to the Turkish Mediterranean port of Ceyhan, the oil ministry said on Saturday.

September was the first full month for exports since the North Oil Company resumed pumping crude from fields it operates in Kirkuk, which the Kurdistan Regional Government controls, following a four-month dispute over revenue sharing.

(Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Alexander Smith)