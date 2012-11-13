LONDON Nov 13 Exxon Mobil is in
advanced stages of discussions with potential buyers to take on
the West Qurna 1 oilfield, Deputy Prime Minister for Energy
Hussain Shahristani said on Tuesday.
He told reporters on the sidelines of the Oil and Money
conference in London that Exxon would soon hand over the field
to a company that had the capabilities to exploit it, but he
declined to say how many companies there were or to identify
their country of origin.
ExxonMobil has informed the Iraqi government it wants to
pull out of the $50 billion oil project in southern Iraq.
Russia's second largest crude producer LUKOIL said
on Friday it would study an offer from Exxon to take over the
West Qurna-1 oilfield, Interfax news agency said.
LUKOIL, which is already developing West Qurna-2, has
previously said West Qurna-1 is "too big for it to swallow", but
on Friday said it would at least look into the proposal.