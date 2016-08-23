(Adds OPEC background, gas exports figures)
By Maher Chmaytelli
BAGHDAD Aug 23 Iraq on Tuesday asked foreign
oil companies to increase oil output and exports, as Baghdad
joined those spotlighting production potential ahead of a major
energy gathering late next month.
Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi, who took up his post this
month, met in Baghdad with oil companies operating in Iraq.
"The minister reaffirmed support for the operations of
international companies in order to increase the production and
export rates of crude oil and natural gas," ministry spokesman
Asim Jihad said.
The meeting aims at "opening a new chapter in cooperation"
with the foreign companies, he said.
Iraq is OPEC's second-largest producer after Saudi Arabia
and an increase in its output, alongside that of Iran, could
aggravate the global oil glut and complicate discussions between
OPEC and non-OPEC producers on output limits to prop up prices.
OPEC members will meet on the sidelines of the International
Energy Forum (IEF), which groups producers and consumers, in
Algeria from Sept. 26-28.
Luaibi on Monday renewed Iraq's demand to review contracts
with the companies to cut the fees that they receive when crude
prices fall.
The companies say those fees are already low given the
investments and challenges required to raise output at ageing
fields in the southern region.
Iraq produces about 4.6 million barrels per day (bpd) of
crude and this year started exporting liquefied petroleum gas
and natural gas condensates. Total gas exports so far this year
reached 12,000 metric tons for LPG and more than 100,000 cubic
meters (3.5 million cubic feet) for condensates.
Iraq was in talks with foreign oil companies to link the
fees they charge for developing their fields to oil prices and
have them share the burden when markets go down, former oil
minister Adel Abdul Mahdi told Reuters in January.
Iraq generates 95 percent of its public budget from oil
sales. It has service agreements with companies including CNPC
, BP, Shell, Eni, Exxon Mobil
and Lukoil, which get paid for the extra
barrels produced at fields awarded to them through a bidding
process.
Current service agreements with oil companies are straining
Iraq's budget as the government pays them a fixed fee for
increasing production at ageing fields. Its own revenue dropped
as oil prices have more than halved compared to 2014.
