ISTANBUL May 4 Thamir Ghadhban, top energy adviser to the Iraqi prime minister, said on Friday he is confident the dispute between Iraq and the semi-autonomous northern Kurdish region will be resolved by year-end.

The KRG and Baghdad have had long-running disputes over political autonomy, oil rights and contested territories, and tensions have risen recently after a clash over oil exports.

"There are lots of negotiations and talks between the federal government and the KRG. We hope this year we will witness the end of these problems. I don't believe that shutting exports from KRG is beneficial to the KRG or the government of Iraq," said Ghadhban.

"This is one of so many conflicts since 2004. It's not only between say Arab and Kurd or federal government and regional government. We have learned lessons that some of these problems take time to be solved, but at the end of the day they are solved. I am confident they will be solved," he said.

Speaking to journalists in Istanbul, Ghadhban said he sees Iraq producing 3.4 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) this year, up from a current 3 million bpd.

Exports are targeted this year at 2.6 million bpd, up from a current 2.25 million bpd, Ghadhban said.

In March the country's oil production rose above 3 million bpd for the first time in more than three decades.

Iraq is expected to be the world's biggest source of new oil supplies over the next few years after signing contracts for big development projects with major oil companies such Exxon Mobil , BP and Italy's ENI as as it recovers after years of sanctions and war.