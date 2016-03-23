* Southern exports reach 3.35 mbpd in March, near record
* Northern exports drop on pipeline outage, Kirkuk halt
* Overall shipments 3.58 million bpd, steady from February
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, March 23 Iraq's oil exports have held
steady so far in March, according to loading data and industry
sources, halting for now the rapid supply growth that has
increased downward pressure on prices.
Baghdad has given verbal support to an initiative by the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and outside
producers to freeze output in an effort to boost prices.
Producers are due to meet on April 17 to discuss the plan.
The lack of export growth is partly involuntary as it
reflects disruptions on Iraq's northern pipeline, offsetting
near-record southern exports. Still, coupled with outages in
other producers, it has supported a price rise this year
.
"The recent disruption in Iraq and Nigeria, alongside
greater risk appetite in financial markets, has helped to lift
the price," said Harry Tchilinguirian, global head of commodity
strategy at BNP Paribas.
"But that momentum is running out of steam. The global
supply and demand imbalance is still large in the first half of
2016."
Iraq's southern exports in the first 23 days of March
averaged 3.35 million barrels per day (bpd), according to two
industry sources and loading data tracked by Reuters. That's
close to the record of 3.37 million bpd reached in November.
The south pumps most of Iraq's oil. Iraq also exports
smaller amounts from the north by pipeline to Turkey.
Iraq's northern pipeline has been carrying around 600,000
bpd from the autonomous Kurdistan region and the disputed Kirkuk
fields, but has been repeatedly sabotaged in recent months. The
flow was most recently halted due to theft.
Shipments have fallen to 217,000 bpd so far in March
according to loading schedules, from 350,000 bpd in February due
to pipeline stoppages and a decision by the central government
in Baghdad to suspend pumping Kirkuk crude into the line.
Baghdad's decision is linked to its long-running dispute
with Erbil over revenues, which has kept northern exports
offline in the past.
Iraq was OPEC's fastest source of supply growth in 2015 and
boosted production by more than 500,000 bpd, despite conflict
with Islamic State militants and spending cuts by companies
working at the southern fields.
Technically at least, Iraq could export even more from the
south, industry sources say, although production is unlikely to
rise as much as it did last year as the spending cuts bite.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)