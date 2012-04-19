(Adds background)

By Aref Mohammed

BASRA, April 20 War-battered Iraq will be ready to begin loading oil from a second new floating Single Point Mooring (SPM) platform on Friday in the latest move to boost exports, three sources at the state-owned South Oil Company said.

The first of the long-awaited platforms began exporting last month at a capacity of 300,000 barrels per day.

The sources did not say how many barrels per day the second facility would export but said that the first platform may close for tests for a short period once the second is opened.

"The work and tests of the second floating oil terminal have been completed and it is ready to start loading within the coming 24 hours," one of the sources told Reuters.

The source in the company said that exports may begin as early as Friday morning.

Iraq's oil exports have been held back by a lack of loading capacity in the Gulf after decades of neglect of infrastructure caused by war and economic sanctions.

The new terminal is the second of four that are planned. Each will ultimately have a capacity of 850,000 barrels per day, adding 3.4 million barrels of export capacity to make way for a doubling of Iraq's oil production in the next few years.

Australian construction company Leighton, which is building the platforms, has said it is cooperating with Australian police in a probe into whether its employees bribed Iraqi officials over contracts to build the terminals.

Iraq has said it is investigating the case but has not yet found evidence of wrongdoing by Iraqi officials.

The Iraqi government has set a long-term goal of 12 million bpd that would rank it alongside Saudi Arabia and Russia as one of the world's oil superpowers.

While many experts say that goal is too ambitious, Iraq is still expected to be the biggest source of new oil in the world over the next few years. (Writing by Barry Malone; Editing by David Gregorio)