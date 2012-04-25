WEST QURNA, Iraq, April 25 Drilling at Iraq's West Qurna Phase-2 oilfield, managed by Russia's Lukoil , started on Wednesday, the country's oil minister Abdul Kareem Luaibi said.

Luaibi said production at the field was expected to reach 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2013 and around 500,000 bpd in 2014. (Reporting by Aref Mohammed; Writing by Serena Chaudhry; editing by Jason Neely)