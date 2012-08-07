* Oil pumping again at around 100,000 bpd
* KRG say payment must be made by end August
* Exports via Turkey on hold due to blast
By Ahmed Rasheed and Dmitry Zhdannikov
BAGHDAD/LONDON, Aug 7 Oil exports from Iraq's
northern Kurdistan region restarted on Tuesday at 100,000
barrels per day (bpd) in a bid to end a payment dispute with the
central government, a senior Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)
official told Reuters.
Exports were halted in April due to a payment dispute between
Iraq's central government and the autonomous northern region.
"As we promised, today at around 12pm we restarted pumping
oil at around 100,000 barrels per day as a goodwill gesture
towards the central government in Baghdad," the official said.
"We will keep pumping crude at 100,000 barrels per day for
August, but if Baghdad will not settle payment, the pumping will
be halted," the official said.
Crude produced in Kurdistan is fed into Iraq's Kirkuk export
stream and sold onto world markets via the Turkish Mediterranean
port of Ceyhan. The Kurdish stoppage had cut Kirkuk shipments by
a quarter to below 300,000 bpd.
An official at Iraq's state-run North Oil Company (NOC)
confirmed the resumption.
"We started to receive crude produced from the Kurdish
oilfields this afternoon and it was directed to our main storage
depots to prepare it for export," the official said.
PIPELINE BLAST
Iraqi oil exports via Turkey halted completely on Tuesday
after an attack on a pipeline on Sunday, a Turkish shipping
source said.
"Vessels are now waiting because of a lack of crude oil in
the shore tanks," the source said.
The pipeline ships about a quarter of Iraqi oil from fields
near the Iraqi city of Kirkuk to the Mediterranean port of
Ceyhan and it has long been subject of attacks by the Kurdistan
Workers Party (PKK) in its campaign against the Turkish state.
Oil flows could begin on Wednesday on a second line
unaffected by an explosion at the weekend, Turkish energy
ministry officials said.
The attacks have become less regular in recent months,
giving the market hope that Iraqi exports would rise to help
compensate for a plunge in Iranian shipments because of Western
sanctions.
"The increase in sabotage activity highlights instability in
the region and, together with growing sectarian tensions in
Iraq, is beginning to cast doubts on Iraq's ambitious plan to
boost production," said David Wech from JBC Energy consultancy.
More than 40,000 people have died in the PKK militants'
28-year fight for more autonomy for Turkey's estimated 14
million ethnic Kurds.
The latest blast occurred in Mardin province, north of
Turkey's border with Syria, and decreased flows as of Sunday
although Iraqi oil officials have said some loadings still
continued from onshore tanks in Ceyhan.
On Monday, Turkish energy officials said repairs on the
pipeline could take up to 10 days.