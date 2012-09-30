* Oil payments transferred to KRG Sunday
* Production for this month exceeds 3.3 mln bpd
* Sept. exports more than 2.6 mln bpd
By Ahmed Rasheed
BAGHDAD, Sept 30 Oil payments from Baghdad to
Iraq's Kurdish region will be transferred today, Kurdish Energy
Minister Ashti Hawrami said on Sunday, offering hope that a
long-running conflict between the central government and
autonomous region is easing.
Baghdad and Kurdistan agreed earlier this month to draw a
line under a dispute over oil payments after the latter pledged
to continue exports and Baghdad said it would pay foreign
companies working there.
Kurdistan has riled Baghdad by signing deals with foreign
oil majors, such as Exxon and Chevron, contracts
the central government rejects as illegal.
"Payments will be transferred to the Kurdish regional
government today: that's what I've been told in Baghdad today,"
Hawrami told reporters in the Iraqi capital.
Small oil producers like London-based Genel Energy
and DNO of Norway have been in the region for about a
decade. Majors including Exxon, Chevron and Total are
newer arrivals.
"This is great news. Payments are crucial for us to keep
oil flowing," said an official with a company operating in
Kurdistan.
The oil contracts row, however, is part of a broader battle
between the Baghdad government and Kurdistan over oil rights,
territory and regional autonomy that is straining Iraq's uneasy
federal union.
Hawrami was in Baghdad for the meeting of a special
committee formed earlier this month to try to resolve
differences over the country's long-awaited oil and gas law.
Iraqi Oil Minister Abdul-Kareem Luaibi, who also attended,
described the talks as "very positive".
More than nine years after the toppling of Saddam Hussein,
the OPEC member still has no binding hydrocarbon law. A 2007
draft national oil law that aims to resolve the disputes over
crude has been caught up in political infighting.
A draft national oil law that aims to resolve the disputes
over crude has been caught up in political infighting for years.
Another member of the committee tasked with forging
consensus over the oil and gas law said Sunday's discussions
were a small step.
"We don't expect much from this meeting. It's the first
meeting for the committee. Building confidence and removing
tension is the topic of today's meeting," said Qasim Mohammed, a
Kurdish member of the panel.
Luaibi said crude exports would exceed 2.6 million barrels
per day (bpd) in September and estimated production at more than
3.3 mln bpd this month.
With the help of foreign firms, Iraq has ambitious plans to
boost production capacity beyond 12 million bpd by 2017, but
this target has proved unrealistic due to infrastructure
bottlenecks and logistical shortcomings.
It is expected to target 8-8.5 million bpd, but some oil
analysts and executives see even 6 million bpd by 2017 as
stretch for the war-torn country.
Under U.S. and European sanctions on the country over its
controversial nuclear program, Iranian output has declined
sharply this year, forcing it into third place on OPEC's list of
largest oil producers, just behind Iraq.