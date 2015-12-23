* SOMO to supply about 160,000 bpd Basra Heavy to India in
2016
* Reliance signs 1st term contract with SOMO for about
100,000 bpd
* India's IOC to process Iraqi crude at new Paradip refinery
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Dec 23 Iraq has signed deals worth
$1.4 billion to ship about 160,000 barrels per day of crude to
two Indian refiners in 2016, sources said, upping the ante in a
race among exporters to cement their market share in Asia - the
world's top oil consuming region.
Asia uses half the world's oil and has become a hotspot for
a price war among producers who are offering steep discounts to
lock in buyers in the face of bulging global supplies, slowing
demand and crumbling prices.
The recent deals by Iraq, the second-largest producer in the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC),
reinforce its status as the No.3 supplier to Asia and mark a win
for the conflict-plagued nation that has made big efforts to
boost oil output and generate much-needed revenues.
The deals also highlight India's rising importance as an oil
customer. Iran, too, is looking to woo refiners in the South
Asian country to drive crude sales.
India is "of strategic importance of course (as) it will
remain the world's fastest growing economy in 2016," said
Virendra Chauhan, oil analyst at Energy Aspects in Singapore.
Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) signed a deal
with India's top private refiner Reliance Industries
to supply about 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Basra Heavy in
2016, said one of the sources who was close to the matter.
SOMO also signed a term deal with Indian Oil Corp
to export about 60,000 bpd of Basra Heavy, likely meant for
IOC's new Paradip refinery, the sources said. The two firms
already have a contract for Basra Light.
Reliance and SOMO could not be reached for a comment, while
IOC declined to comment on the deals, valued at about $1.4
billion at current prices for Basra Heavy.
Given the agreements come within six months of the launch of
the Basra Heavy grade, it is evident Iraq is rushing to corner
its share of the Asian market before more Iranian barrels enter
the fray after an end to western sanctions.
"The battle is only going to intensify with the return of
Iranian barrels from the second half of 2016," said Chauhan.
PRICE ADVANTAGE FOR IRAQ
Iran is expected to add around 500,000 bpd of crude supplies
next year once sanctions are lifted. Iranian officials have
already met refiners in India to seek proposals on how to make
their supplies more competitive.
Indian oil demand has almost doubled over the past 15 years
to more than 4 million bpd and consumption will continue rising
as the economy grows at more than 7 percent a year. The country
meets about 80 percent of its oil needs through imports and is
one of Iraq's biggest customers.
Iraq's exports to India soared by a third to over 600,000
bpd in the first 11 months this year, almost at par with sales
to its top buyer China. The new Basra Heavy deals will convert
some of this volume into fixed supplies, ensuring steady Iraqi
oil flows to India next year.
India's January-November purchases from Iran stood at
200,000 bpd, down 24 percent on year due to sanctions.
On the pricing side, with the global benchmark Brent
near 11-year lows, the official selling price for Basra Heavy
has dropped to just above $24 a barrel versus about $28 for
Saudi Arab Heavy and $29 for Iranian Heavy crude.
Adding to Iraq's advantage, SOMO gives buyers additional
discounts for quality differences and loading delays and has
offered extended credit terms to long-term customers.
"Iran was a key supplier to India pre-sanctions. I think
that's where the interesting battle will play out between Iran
and Iraq," said Chauhan.
(Additional reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal in NEW DELHI and
Ahmed Rasheed in BAGHDAD; Editing by Henning Gloystein and
Himani Sarkar)