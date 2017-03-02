BAGHDAD Kurdish forces have seized an oil facility in Kirkuk to send a message to the Iraqi government to build a refinery, Kurdish official Aso Mamand told Reuters on Thursday.

Oil flows from the facility have resumed after being temporarily disrupted, an official at Iraq's North Oil Company said.

However, Mamand said Kurdish forces would stop flows again unless their demands were met within a week.

