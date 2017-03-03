BAGHDAD, March 3 Iraq's Kurdistan is facing
growing tensions between its government and the key opposition
faction, which briefly disrupted oil flows from the
semi-autonomous region this week and has threatened to take more
action in coming days.
At the centre of the dispute is the huge Kirkuk oil field in
northern Iraq, which can pump around 150,000 barrels per day and
has been exporting the output to world markets via Turkey.
The Kurdistan Regional Government, led by President Massoud
Barzani and based in the capital of Erbil, began independent
exports of oil from Kirkuk in 2014 but cut a deal with Baghdad
last year to equally split the revenues.
The deal has been opposed by the Patriotic Union of
Kurdistan (PUK), which is dominant in the area of Kirkuk and is
the historic adversary of Barzani's Erbil-based ruling Kurdistan
Democratic Party (KDP).
On Thursday, forces loyal to the PUK seized the Kirkuk
facilities and briefly suspended oil flows, and threatened
further action.
The developments have revived memories of a prolonged oil
disruption in 2015-2016, when a quarter of Kurdish oil was
reinjected back into the ground for months. That cost the region
around $1 billion in lost revenues as the two Kurdish groups and
the central government in Baghdad argued about revenue sharing.
A key PUK lawmaker said on Friday that the operation to
seize the facilities was triggered by frustration among the
local population with both the government in Baghdad and the
Kurdish leadership in Erbil.
Aala Talabani, a lawmaker who heads the PUK block of MPs in
the Iraqi parliament in Baghdad, said the local authorities were
unhappy that neither Baghdad nor Erbil was prepared to build a
local refinery "so that the people of the province can have a
share of the petrodollars".
"What happened is a natural reaction (after) the federal
government and the Kurdistan Regional Government resumed oil
exports without implementing (this) condition," she told the
Iraqi news website Mawazeen.
Oil officials and security sources said PUK forces were
still in control of the pumping facility, located around 15 km
(10 miles) west of the city of Kirkuk, although they had allowed
oil flows to resume after halting them for several hours on
Thursday.
"PUK wants the current Kirkuk oil sharing deal to be
cancelled within a week," said a source with knowledge of the
Kirkuk operations. He said there was a risk that flows could be
suspended again.
A PUK official said on Thursday that PUK forces would shut
down oil flows again unless their demands were met within a
week.
The oil field was run by Baghdad's North Oil Company until
2014 when the Kurdish peshmerga forces took control of the
Kirkuk area after Islamic State militants overran around a third
of Iraq and Baghdad's local forces disintegrated.
The current Kirkuk oil sharing deal between Erbil and
Baghdad was agreed by Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and
Kurdish Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani.
Prior to the signing of the deal, local Kirkuk authorities
and some executives from Iraq state oil firm SOMO were
suggesting exporting oil from Kirkuk via Iran.
