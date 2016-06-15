By Maher Chmaytelli and Isabel Coles
| ERBIL, Iraq, June 15
strike an agreement with the central government in Baghdad on a
deal to increase oil exports, if it guarantees them a monthly
revenue of $1 billion, a spokesman for the Kurdistan Regional
Government (KRG) said.
Iraq's central government in March stopped oil exports
through a Kurdish pipeline to pressure the local authorities to
resume talks about an oil revenue sharing agreement.
Iraq's state-run North Oil Company normally exported 150,000
barrels a day through the pipeline that comes out at the
Mediterranean port of Ceyhan, in Turkey. The pipeline also
carries oil produced in the Kurdish region in northern Iraq and
sold independently from the central government.
KRG spokesman Safeen Dizayee said in an interview in the
Iraqi Kurdish capital Erbil on Tuesday that the Kurdish
authorities would be willing to sell the oil through Baghdad if
they get a share from the federal budget amounting to a $1
billion a month.
"If Baghdad comes and says ok, give me all the oil that you
have and I'll give you the 17 percent as per the budget, which
equals to one billion, I think, logically it should be the thing
to accept," he told Reuters, specifying later that the amount
referred to a monthly payment in dollars.
"Whether this oil goes to the international market or first
to Baghdad and then to the market, it doesn't make any
difference," he said. "We are ready to enter dialogue with
Baghdad."
The KRG stopped delivering crude oil to the central
government a year ago, a decision taken when Baghdad's payment
fell under $400 million a month, according to Dizayee.
The Kurdish region exported an average of 513,041 barrels in
May through the pipeline to Turkey, generating about $391
million, of which about $75 million was paid to oil companies
that produce the crude, according to KRG official estimates.
"The companies have been assured that certain amounts will
be made on a monthly basis," said Dizayee, referring to the
three foreign oil producers in the KRG region - DNO,
Gulf Keystone and Genel.
"We have started to pay some of it, at least it has rebuilt
that confidence between the government and the IPCs (oil
companies," he said, referring to arrears owed to the companies.
The KRG in February said it will be paying international oil
companies in 2016 according to the terms of their contracts,
after making ad-hoc payments last year.
The foreign operators have been reluctant to invest and
further develop assets in the region without the promise of
regular payment, while the cash-strapped KRG needs production to
increase as it struggles to avert an economic collapse.
(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli and Isabel Coles; Editing by Ed
Davies)