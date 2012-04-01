* Baghdad says payments have been approved
* Oil rights at heart of long-running dispute
By Patrick Markey
BAGHDAD, April 1 Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan
region halted its oil exports on Sunday, accusing the central
government in Baghdad of failing to make payments to companies
working there in the latest clash in their long-running dispute
over oil rights.
The disagreement heightens tensions in a broader dispute
between Iraqi Arabs and ethnic Kurds over contested land,
political autonomy and oil that has become a potential
flashpoint for Iraq since the last U.S. troops left in December.
Baghdad says only the central government has the right to
export oil, but the Kurdistan Regional Government says that it
can control petroleum in its region, a disagreement that is
disrupting payments to companies like Norway's DNO.
"After consultation with the producing companies, the
ministry has reluctantly decided to halt exports until further
notice," Kurdistan's Ministry of Natural Resources said in a
statement.
"There have been no payments for 10 months nor any
indication from the federal authorities that payments are
forthcoming," it said.
Iraq's central government says exploration deals signed with
Kurdistan are illegal.
Kurdistan says only two payments total ling $514 million
have been received, with the last payment made in May 2011.
Baghdad has made payments to companies in Kurdistan in the
past for exploration and extraction costs based on an interim
agreement.
Officials from Iraq's oil ministry could not immediately be
reached for comment. But Baghdad says it has already approved
payment of $560 million to oil producers in the Kurdish region
and is awaiting final audits.
The KRG said last week it had reduced oil exports to 50,000
barrels per day over the payment dispute. Iraq's government says
it receives on average 70,000 to 75,000 bpd from Kurdistan, but
says it only received 65,000 bpd since the start of the year.
Tensions between Baghdad and the Kurdish region have risen
since October when Exxon Mobil announced a deal to
explore for oil in Kurdistan. Baghdad warned the U.S. oil giant
could risk its agreements with the central government.
OIL LAW DISPUTE
Iraqi lawmakers are still haggling over a national oil law
that is meant to define who controls oilfields and revenues,
creating a more solid legal framework for companies working in
the OPEC nation.
But highlighting tensions over future investments, Iraq's
central government has banned companies working in Kurdistan
from participating in its 4th oil bidding round planned for this
year for 12 new exploration blocks.
The dispute over payments also comes as Iraq's power-sharing
government among Shi'ite, Sunni and Kurdish political blocs
tries to end its worst political crisis since the government was
formed just over a year ago.
Shi'ite Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki in December sought the
arrest of one of his Sunni vice presidents and asked lawmakers
to sideline another of his Sunni deputies, in measures many
Iraqi Sunnis believed aimed to shore up his power at their
expense.
The Sunni vice president, Tareq al-Hashemi, fled to
Kurdistan where officials are refusing Baghdad's request to hand
him over to face terrorism charges, further fueling tensions
between the two governments.
As much as a third of the oil extracted in northern Iraq is
refined locally for domestic use, partly due to late payments
from Baghdad for crude pumped into the major pipeline to Turkey
and partly because it reduces the costs of producers.
Iraq has some of the world's largest oil reserves and
Baghdad has signed multibillion-dollar contracts with global oil
majors. But after Exxon agreed to its deals with Kurdistan,
other oil majors, including France's Total, are considering
deals with the northern region.