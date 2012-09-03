BAGHDAD, Sept 3 A U.S. official has said firms
should co-operate with Iraq's central government before striking
oil and gas deals with the autonomous Kurdistan region,
according to a statement from the Iraqi prime minister's office.
Baghdad maintains it alone has the right to export Iraqi
crude. But Kurdistan has moved ahead with signing exploration
deals with oil majors such as Exxon and Chevron, which the
central government rejects as illegal.
"The United States has called on all the companies to
(remember) the necessity to co-ordinate with the central
government before concluding any deal or contract, especially in
the fields of oil and gas," a statement from Prime Minister Nuri
al-Maliki's office said on Monday.
The statement contained details of a meeting between the
prime minister and Elizabeth Jones, U.S. Assistant Secretary of
State for Near Eastern Affairs, on Sunday.
No one from the U.S. State Department was immediately
available to comment.
Kurdish oil exports make up a fraction of Iraq's shipments,
but the payment dispute feeds into a wider conflict between
Iraqi Arabs and Kurds over autonomy, oil and land that risks
upsetting Iraq's uneasy federal union.
Maliki said in July that U.S. President Barack Obama had
backed Baghdad's concerns over Exxon Mobil's oil deal with
Kurdistan in a letter. The White House declined to comment on
its content.
Autonomous since 1991, Kurdistan runs its own government and
armed forces but relies on the central government for a
percentage of the country's oil revenues from the national
budget.