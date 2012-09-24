ISTANBUL, Sept 24 Iraqi Kurdistan expects an
initial payment of 1 trillion dinars ($858 million) from the
central government in Baghdad to clear next week after the two
sides reached a deal on paying oil producers, Oil Minister Ashti
Hawrami said on Monday.
The autonomous region's exports will resume in October at
200,000 barrels per day, after an agreement was reached earlier
this month, and continue at that rate through the end of 2012,
Hawrami told reporters at an energy conference in Istanbul.
The Kurdistan Regional Government expects to meet its 2015
target of exports of 1 million barrels per day, even if there
are further disruptions, he also said.