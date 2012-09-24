* First payment will be more than $850 million
* Exports to be 200,000 bpd in October, rising in 2013
* Oil, gas pipelines to Turkey to be completed in 2014
By Ayla Jean Yackley
ISTANBUL, Sept 24 Iraqi Kurdistan expects an
initial payment of 1 trillion dinars ($858 million) from Baghdad
to clear next week after the two sides settled their dispute
over payments to oil producers, Oil Minister Ashti Hawrami said
on Monday.
The autonomous region's exports will resume in October at
200,000 barrels per day and continue at that rate until the end
of 2012, then rising again, Hawrami told reporters at an energy
conference in Istanbul.
"By 2015, we are looking at 1 million barrels per day. We're
on track, regardless of whether exports stop again," he said.
Baghdad and Kurdistan agreed earlier this month to end an
oil payment dispute after the latter pledged to continue exports
and Baghdad said it would pay foreign companies working there.
Increased production from Kurdistan, as well as from
oilfields further south controlled by Baghdad, in the coming
years means that Iraq needs a new pipeline to Turkey to handle
combined output that could reach 6 or 7 million barrels per day
(bpd), Hawrami said.
An oil pipeline with a capacity of 1 million barrels per day
and a gas pipeline whose capacity is yet to be determined will
both be built to Turkey in the first half of 2014, he said.
The KRG plans to eventually supply Turkey with 15 billion
cubic metres of gas. Beyond that, "we will be looking at
additional gas that can transit via Turkey to Europe, whether by
pipeline or an LNG plant at Ceyhan," Hawrami added.
Kurdistan in April temporarily halted shipments of its oil
in protest over what it said were payments due from the central
government to companies in the Kurdish region.
Small oil producers like London-based Genel Energy
and DNO of Norway have been in the region for about a
decade. Majors including Exxon Mobil, Chevron
and Total are newer arrivals.
The dispute over the exports is part of a broader feud about
control over oil and territory. A draft national oil law that
aims to resolve the disputes over crude has been caught up in
political infighting for years.
"The deal reached with Baghdad is a temporary deal before we
have an oil and gas law. It allows the oil companies to be
compensated according to their oil contracts, then the surplus
revenue will go to Baghdad, which we will all benefit from under
the budget allocations," Hawrami said.
"The agreement is designed as such so that exports are not
disrupted... The previous problem was it was not expressly
stated in the budget," he continued.
Kurdistan, with its own regional authority and armed forces
since 1991, gets central government funding and uses national
pipelines to ship oil. Baghdad says only the central government
has the right to ship oil and gas produced in the country.
Hawrami said next year the KRG would double oil refining
capacity from about 70,000 bpd now, making it self-sufficient.
"We will no longer need products from Baghdad by early next
year," he told the conference.