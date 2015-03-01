* Kurdish pipeline seen exporting 550,000 bpd by year-end
* Ministry working on $12 bln bond to help repay oil firms
* Talk of production sharing agreements is "premature"
By Ahmed Rasheed
BAGHDAD, March 1 Baghdad and Kurdish regional
authorities are making progress to rescue a deal over crude oil
exports, Iraq's oil minister said on Sunday, after it nearly
unravelled due to Kurdish threats to halt shipments in protest
over lack of payment.
Adel Abdel Mehdi said both sides would gain from preserving
the December accord, under which the Kurds ship oil from their
own territory and the Kirkuk oilfield under Baghdad's control,
in return for payments from the national government.
But Baghdad paid only a fraction of the agreed cash to the
Kurdish authorities, arguing that the oil shipped did not nearly
match the expected volumes.
"The agreement with the Kurdish regional government still
stands," Oil Minister Adel Abdel Mehdi told a news conference.
"Everyone achieves substantial benefits from the deal.
Today, thanks to the use of the region's (Kurdistan) pipelines,
we are able to resume exports from Kirkuk oilfields which were
threatened by deterioration due to the halt of production."
Under the deal, the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) agreed
to export via Turkey 550,000 barrels per day from its own fields
and from Kirkuk, through Iraq's state marketing authority SOMO.
In return, Baghdad pledged to reinstate budget payments to
the Kurds, which it had cut early in 2014 as punishment for the
region's moves to export oil independently.
Abdel Mehdi said SOMO was only receiving 300,000 barrels per
day at the Turkish terminal of Ceyhan, barely half the agreed
volume, but that the amount would increase.
"By the end of the year we will reach an average of 550,000
barrels per day," he said. "There are obstacles, there are
problems. All these issues cannot be resolved in one go, but in
stages. And we are making progress."
The December agreement was hailed as a breakthrough in
helping Iraq increase oil exports at a time when revenues are
strained by low global prices and the cost of financing a war
against Islamic State militants in the north and west.
Abdel Mehdi said oil prices were rebounding gradually and he
expected to see a barrel of crude sell for $64 to $65, up from a
low of $45 in January but still sharply down from highs of $115
last June.
The low oil prices have led to delay in payments of
international oil companies, with accumulated dues since 2013
reaching more than $20 billion, the minister said.
He said the state budget had allocated 14 trillion dinars
($11.8 billion) partly to cover those payments, and the ministry
was working on a $12 billion treasury bond to cover the
remainder.
"If we do not provide these payments we might face penalties
or a production cut will occur," he said.
Abdel Mehdi said the ministry was reviewing service
contracts with the oil companies, citing "some shortfalls and
some obstacles" in the deals, but gave no details.
He said the review was taking place in agreement with the
oil firms, but dismissed reports that Iraq would move to
production sharing deals. "We are still in the pattern of
service contracts and we have not entered in production sharing
contracts. This issue is premature," he said.
