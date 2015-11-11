BRIEF-Atlanta Gold appointed David Russell as interim president and CEO
* Atlanta Gold announces the appointment of (interim) president and CEO and grant of options
BASRA, Iraq Nov 11 Occidental Petroleum Corp , the fourth-largest U.S. oil producer, will sell its stake in the 4-billion-barrel Zubair oilfield to Iraq's state-run South Oil Company (SOC), Iraqi oil officials said on Wednesday.
"Occidental asked the ministry for permission to sell its stake in Zubair field and the ministry is in the process of approving the request. South Oil Company will acquire Occidental's stake," ministry spokesman Asim Jihad said.
Two other officials confirmed the news.
Occidental holds 29.69 percent of the field in southern Iraq. Italy's Eni operates the field and holds 41.56 percent, while South Korea's KOGAS has 23.75 percent and Iraq's state-run Missan Oil Company owns 5 percent.
(Reporting by Aref Mohammed in Basra and Ahmed Rasheed in Baghdad; editing by Jason Neely)
May 10 Moody's investor service on Wednesday downgraded the long-term ratings for six Canadian banks, citing a more challenging operating environment for Canadian banks for 2017 and beyond.