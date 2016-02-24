(Adds quotes, details)
ABU DHABI Feb 24 OPEC and non-OPEC producers
should act quickly to rebalance the global oil market, otherwise
they risk deep damage that could take a long time to fix, a
senior Iraqi oil official said on Wednesday.
After a surprise meeting a week ago, Saudi Arabia, Russia,
Venezuela and Qatar agreed to freeze production at January
levels in an attempt to balance the market and boost oil prices
that are down some 70 percent in the last 20 months.
Iraq had said it was willing to cooperate but gave no
details on whether it would freeze its production.
Iran, which is the biggest obstacle to a global deal as it
focuses on ramping up output after sanctions were lifted, has
said the freeze proposal places "unrealistic demands" on it.
Falah Alamri, Iraq's OPEC governor and head of the State Oil
Marketing Organisation (SOMO), did not say if Iraq would join
other oil producers in the freeze deal but indicated that any
change in the country's output plans has to be done jointly with
international oil companies who develop its main oil fields.
"OPEC and non-OPEC countries should act promptly to
rebalance world oil supply and demand or the damage could be
deeper and take time to recover," Alamri told the Argus Middle
East Crude Conference in Abu Dhabi.
He said the collapse and volatility in oil prices were not
related to Iraq's oil production, which has been growing at a
steady pace each year in line with the global demand, and would
continue to do so.
"Steady moderate yearly increases in Iraq oil production
have been in line with the global oil demand," he said.
Iraq's oil production was 4.775 million barrels per day
(bpd) in January and the OPEC member currently exports "nearly 4
million bpd" including shipments from the northern Kurdish
region, Alamri said.
"At the end of the day we don't want to flood the market
with oil, we have to take into consideration the yearly demand.
It will be a sustainable development but there will be no jump,
it will not be affecting the international market," he said.
"Iraq will try to maintain its crude oil market share in
Asia, Europe, Americas and other markets."
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Stanley Carvalho; Editing by
Mark Potter and Keith Weir)