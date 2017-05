BAGHDAD, Sept 22 Iraq aims to maintain its share of global oil production at between 4.75 million and 5 million barrels per day, Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi said in a statement on Thursday.

Luaibi said Iraq would support setting a production ceiling to prop up global oil prices at next week's informal meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC countries in Algeria.

