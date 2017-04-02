(Repeats for additional subscribers)
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq has given OPEC assurances
it will fully comply with an agreement to cut oil supply in
order to bolster crude prices, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed
Barkindo said on Sunday.
Compliance with the deal agreed by OPEC and non-OPEC
producers at the end of last year to cut supply is
"encouraging," Barkindo told an energy conference in Baghdad.
"The focus is now to rebalance the market," he said.
He described as "very constructive" meetings he had on
Saturday with Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and other Iraqi
leaders in Baghdad.
He saluted Iraq's "flexibility" in the talks that helped
bring about an agreement between the Organisation of Petroleum
Exporting Countries and non-member oil producers.
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli;
Editing by Mark Potter)