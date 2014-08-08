By Nia Williams
| CALGARY, Alberta
CALGARY, Alberta Aug 8 Oryx Petroleum
Corporation Ltd suspended drilling operations and
evacuated staff from oilfields in Iraq's Kurdish region on
Friday, as the United States launched air strikes against
Islamic State militants attacking the region.
The Canadian oil firm's move followed similar evacuations on
Thursday by Chevron Corp and Exxon Mobil in
response to the militants' advance on Arbil, the capital of
Iraq's Kurdish region and a key hub for oil producers.
The United States dropped bombs on Friday on Islamic State
artillery that had been used against Kurdish forces defending
Arbil.
Oryx's oil block in Iraq's Kurdish region, including four
small fields, lies between Arbil and Mosul. Production at the
Demir Dagh oilfield started in late June and has been averaging
around 3,000 barrels per day to 4,000 bpd.
In a statement, Oryx said it "has implemented a number of
precautionary measures to protect its employees and operations
given recent security developments in northern Iraq." It added
that it would return to full operating levels when the situation
stabilised.
Oryx said production from the Demir Dagh field in the
central portion of the Hawler license area was shut down, while
drilling operations and construction at the site were continuing
at reduced levels after third-party service company staff left.
Drilling operations at the Ain Al Safra and Banan sites in
the western portion of the company's Hawler license area have
been temporarily suspended, both sites secured and non-essential
personnel relocated to Arbil, it said.
Oryx shares fell 0.7 percent to C$10.02 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange, extending a 6.4 percent drop on Thursday.
