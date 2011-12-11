BAGHDAD, Dec 11 Iraq raised the price of Basra light crude to U.S. buyers for January by 10 cents, at a discount of $1.50 per barrel below the Argus (ASCI) benchmark, the State Oil Marketing Organisation (SOMO) said on Sunday. The January official selling price for Kirkuk crude for U.S. refiners was raised by five cents, at a premium of 15 cents to the ASCI benchmark. The price for Basra light crude for Asian buyers was raised by $1.10, at a premium of $2.90 to the average of Oman/Dubai quotes. The price of Basra crude for European buyers was set at a discount of $2.50 to the North Sea spot benchmark BFOE, versus $3.15 below the benchmark the previous month. Basra Light Crude Dec Jan U.S buyers (vs benchmark ASCI) -1.60 -1.50 European buyers (vs North Sea spot BFOE) -3.15 -2.50 Asian buyers (vs Oman/Dubai average) +1.80 +2.90 Kirkuk Crude U.S buyers (vs ASCI) +0.10 +0.15 European buyers (vs BFOE) -1.35 -0.70 (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Rania El Gamal and David Hulmes)