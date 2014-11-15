BAGHDAD Nov 15 Iraq's current southern oil output is averaging about 3 million barrels per day (bpd) and average export levels stand at about 2.5 million bpd, the country's oil minister said on Saturday.

"Of course the average daily production in Iraq sometimes exceeded 3 million barrels per day, we may sometimes reach 3.2 million barrels per day," oil minister Adel Abdel Mehdi told reporters.

"Some of it goes to domestic refineries. The numbers are unstable ... The average exports also climbed to an average of about 2.5 million barrels per day."

