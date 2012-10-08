LONDON Oct 8 Iraqi Kurdistan's leading oil
producer, Genel Energy, said it would keep crude
exports flowing after the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)
finally received an initial payment from Baghdad.
The central government and the autonomous region agreed last
month to settle a dispute over oil payments after the KRG
promised to continue exports and Baghdad pledged to pay foreign
companies working there.
Iraq's finance ministry issued an initial payment early last
week, but the funds had not landed in the KRG account by Friday,
prompting Genel to say it would halt exports if the money did
not arrive soon.
On Monday, the first installment of 650 billion Iraqi dinars
($558.9 million) was received, a KRG spokesman said.
"We won't cut exports now," Genel Energy President Mehmet
Sepil told Reuters. "The KRG will reconcile (the payments) with
all the contractors, and then we will get paid."
The KRG spokesman said the northern region expected a second
payment of 350 billion Iraqi dinars to arrive imminently.
"We trust there will not be the same delays with the second
tranche," he said.
Exports from Kurdistan have risen to 170,000 barrels per day
(bpd), and the fields of Taq Taq and Tawke, where London-listed
explorer Genel Energy has a stake, are contributing about
110,000 bpd.
In April, the KRG halted oil shipments in protest over what
it said were overdue payments from the central government to
companies in the Kurdish region.
It later resumed exports through a Baghdad-controlled
pipeline from Kirkuk to the Turkish port of Ceyhan but
threatened to cut them off again if no agreement was reached on
payment.
Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister Rosh Nuri al-Shawish said on
Tuesday the Finance Ministry had issued an initial payment to
the KRG.
Genel has complained it has not been paid for most of the oil
exported in 2009 and 2011. Other operators, including Norway's
DNO, have voiced similar grievances.
Taq Taq and Tawke form the backbone of KRG exports, and Sepil
said deliveries from Taq Taq alone could be ramped up to around
95,000 bpd.
Deliveries from Tawke could climb to 90,000 bpd, industry
sources said. Khurmala, the northernmost part of the giant
Kirkuk oilfield, makes up the remainder of exports.
Kurdistan has angered Baghdad by signing deals with foreign
oil majors, such as Exxon and Chevron, which the
central government rejects as illegal.
The oil contracts row is part of a broader battle between the
Baghdad government and Kurdistan over oil rights, territory and
regional autonomy, which is straining Iraq's uneasy federal
union.