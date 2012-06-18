* Petrofac to win service contract for offshore terminals
* Selected for 12-month extendable contract
BAGHDAD, June 18 Iraq has picked British oil
services firm Petrofac for a $95 million contract to
carry out maintenance work for its new offshore terminals and
sub-sea pipelines at the Gulf, an Iraqi oil official said on
Monday.
Under the contract, Petrofac should conduct maintenance work
to ensure there are no leakages in the pipelines or any faults
at the two new single point mooring (SPM) terminals that may
delay the loading of crude, the official said.
Three companies were short-listed by the state-run South Oil
Company to bid for the project, including Italy's Saipem
and Australian construction firm Leighton Holdings
.
"Petrofac's offer was picked up for the service contract and
the one year extendable contract has been referred to the oil
minister for final approval," the oil official, who declined to
be named, said.
Iraq has planned for four new SPM terminals which are being
built by Leighton and are expected to help it in doubling crude
output in the next few years.
The opening of two SPM terminals this year has eased export
constraints and boosted oil exports significantly.
Baghdad has signed a series of contracts with foreign oil
companies that target total oil production capacity of 12
million barrels per day (bpd) by 2017 - up from about 3 million
bpd.
Most analysts see 6 million to 7 million bpd as a more
realistic goal.
OPEC-member Iraq is expected to be a major source for future
oil supplies.