BAGHDAD, March 22 Iraq will not resume pumping
crude through a Kurdish pipeline to Turkey unless it reaches a
financial agreement with the Kurdish regional government, the
Iraqi oil minister said on Tuesday.
Adel Abdul Mahdi confirmed on his Facebook page that the
central Iraqi government had decided to stop pumping crude from
fields under the management of its state-run company in northern
Iraq through the pipeline.
He said state-run North Oil Company previously fed 150,000
barrels a day into the pipeline that carries crude from the
Kirkuk fields and other reservoirs managed by the Kurdish
authorities to the Turkish Mediterranean terminal of Ceyhan.
"We have two options" in order to resume pumping, the
minister said, demanding either a return to a previous oil
agreement between Baghdad and the Kurdish Regional Government
(KRG), or making a new agreement.
The previous agreement provided for the KRG to transfer to
Iraq's central state oil marketing company 550,000 barrels a day
of crude produced in the Kurdish region, in return for a 17
percent share in the federal budget, he said. The Kurds stopped
all oil transfers to the government in September 2015, at which
point they also stopped receiving government funding, he added.
(Reporting by Saif Hameed, writing by Maher Chmaytelli, Editing
