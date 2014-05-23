MOSUL, Iraq May 23 Iraqi engineers are at last fixing the main oil pipeline to Turkey after it was shut down for nearly three months in attacks by an al Qaeda-offshoot cell, an oil official said.

"Security is better now . and we managed to reach some damaged sections of the pipeline on May 19," said an oil official in Mosul. "If all goes as planned, we will finish repairs in 10-15 days from May 20." (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed and Ziad al-Sinjary)