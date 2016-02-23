(Updates throughout, adds analyst comment, background)
By Humeyra Pamuk
ISTANBUL Feb 23 Kurdistan's oil exports to
world markets are set to be suspended for a second week running,
a shipping source said, a move that will deprive Iraq's
semi-autonomous region of its main revenue stream as the
security situation in southeast Turkey worsens.
The pipeline to the Turkish port of Ceyhan from fields in
Iraq's north, which carries around 600,000 barrels per day of
crude, has been halted since Feb. 17 and was unlikely to resume
pumping until Feb. 29, the source said.
The outage would be one of the longest in the past two years
and a major blow to Kurdistan, which depends on revenue from oil
exports via the pipeline and is struggling to avert economic
collapse brought on by a global slump in energy prices.
The interruption is also bad news for European refiners
which have been snapping up relatively cheap Kurdish barrels
over the past year, boosting profits and already being spoilt
for choice in an oversupplied market.
"We were told that the pipeline would not be on line until
at least Monday," the source told Reuters on condition of
anonymity because the information has not been made public.
Turkish officials were not available for immediate comment.
Industry sources have said the pipeline was sabotaged. The
shipping source and a second industry source with knowledge of
the matter told Reuters that crude flows had been turned off due
to ongoing security operations in Sirnak province, neighbouring
Syria and in Iraq.
Violence has surged across Turkey's predominantly Kurdish
southeast following the breakdown of a two-year ceasefire
between Turkish security forces and the PKK last July.
The PKK, which says it is fighting for autonomy for Turkey's
large ethnic Kurdish minority, has sealed off entire districts
of some towns and cities in the southeast and declared autonomy,
prompting the security forces to step up their operations.
Considered a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States
and the European Union, the PKK launched a separatist armed
rebellion against the Turkish state more than three decades ago
and more than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict.
"The security situation is both very chaotic and hard to
monitor due to the tandem operation of several PKK-inspired, or
directly PKK-linked sub-groups," said Akin Unver, assistant
professor of international relations at Kadir Has university.
MINE SWEEPING
The pipeline has been sabotaged several times inside Turkey
in attempted thefts and the KRG has also accused the PKK of
targeting it. Although both Kurdish, the PKK opposes the KRG's
economic relations with its foe, Turkey.
"Security forces have been carrying out mine sweeping around
Idil," a second industry source said, referring to a district in
Sirnak, which has become a focus of Ankara's military campaign.
A 24-hour curfew has put in place in Idil last week and 10
PKK militants were killed there on Monday.
"Pipeline passes through several well dug-in PKK cells and
rural strongholds," Unver said. "Even though Turkish military
outposts and patrols protect key sections of the pipeline, it is
hard to prevent sabotage when the overall security situation
turns more conflictual."
As a result of the outage, Iraq's state-run North Oil
Company (NOC) which operates the Kirkuk fields has been forced
to cut production to around 120,000 bpd from 200,000 bpd, a
company official told Reuters on Saturday.
It is currently pumping around 30,000 bpd to the small
refinery in Kirkuk and diverting around 70,000 bpd to storage
depots near the city.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; additional reporting by Isabel
Coles and Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jason Neely and David
Evans)