BAGHDAD, July 15 Britain's Premier Oil PLC
is teaming up with Russia's Bashneft to
develop Iraq's oil block 12, an Iraqi oil official said on
Sunday.
Last month Iraq awarded Bashneft rights to develop the
field. Bashneft has now chosen Premier Oil as a partner,
Abdul-Mahdy al-Ameedi, head of the oil ministry's contracts and
licensing directorate, told reporters.
Bashneft will hold 70 percent and Premier Oil 30 percent in
the project, he said.
"If another partner entered, we would not object and we
would welcome this on the condition that the partner is one of
the qualified companies," he added.
OPEC member Iraq holds the world's fourth largest oil
reserves and is expected to be a major source of future oil
supplies.
In May, a group comprising Premier Oil, Bashneft and Petro
Vietnam initially rejected a government offer to develop the
block in Iraq's fourth energy bidding round.
Baghdad has signed a series of contracts with foreign oil
companies that target total oil production capacity of 12
million barrels per day (bpd) by 2017, up from about 3 million
bpd. Most analysts see 6 million to 7 million bpd as a more
realistic goal.